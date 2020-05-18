Broadway Rewind: MATILDA Gets a Little Bit Naughty on Broadway in 2012!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to the opening night of Matilda on Broadway in 2012. The musical, which came straight from its Olivier Award-winning run in London, starred Bertie Carvel, Gabriel Ebert, Lesli Margherita, and Lauren Ward with Oona Laurence, Sophia Gennusa, Bailey Ryon and Milly Shapiro in the title role. Matilda would go on the run for 1554 performances at the Shubert Theatre.

Watch as we take you straight to opening night below!

