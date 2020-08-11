Broadway Rewind: HEATHERS Gets Ready for a Beautiful Freakin' Run Off-Broadway

Today we rewind to 2014!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2014, when Heathers was getting ready to premiere off-Broadway. Heathers features music, lyrics and book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy, and is based on the 1988 film of the same name written by Daniel Waters. Directed by Andy Fickman, the off-Broadway production starred Barrett Wilbert Weed, Ryan McCartan, Elle McLemore, Jessica Keenan Wynn and Alice Lee.

September, 1989. Westerberg High is terrorized by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under. Deliciously, darkly funny, romantic and moving, Heathers: The Musical is a truthful, uplifting parable for anyone who's ever been in love, in trouble, or in high school.

Go inside rehearsals with the company below!

Related Articles