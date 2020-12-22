Broadway Rewind: Get Sparklejollytwinklejingley with Scenes from ELF!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2010, when Elf opened on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where it played for 57 performances. With music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin and a book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan, the adaptation of the hit film was directed by Casey Nicholaw and starred Sebastian Arcelus, Matthew Gumley, Mark Jacoby, Amy Spanger, Beth Leavel, and many more!

Based on the beloved 2003 hit movie, Elf features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Elf is directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Casey Nicholaw. Elf is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child transported to the North Pole. Buddy is raised unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth and Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Below, watch scenes from the show!