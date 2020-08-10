Broadway Rewind: DOGFIGHT Has Some Kinda Time Off-Broadway

Today we rewind to 2012!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2012, when Dogfight opened off-Broadway. Dogfight is a musical with music and lyrics by Pasek & Paul and a book by Peter Duchan. It is an adaptation of Nancy Savoca's 1991 film Dogfight. The Second Stage Theatre production was directed by Joe Mantello, choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, and starred Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Annaleigh Ashford, Josh Segarra and more.

It's November 21, 1963. On the eve of their deployment to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, three young Marines set out for one final boys' night of debauchery, partying, and maybe a little trouble. But when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of compassion.

Go inside opening night below!

