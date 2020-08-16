Broadway Rewind: Caissie Levy and Richard Fleeshman Bring GHOST to Broadway!

Today we rewind to 2012!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2012, when Ghost arrived on Broadway following its West End run. The supernatural power of love arrived on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 24, where it ran for 136 performances. Featuring an original score by rock legends Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard, and a book by the original Oscar-winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin, GHOST was directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Matthew Warchus and starred Richard Fleeshman, Caissie Levy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Bryce Pinkham.

Set in modern day New York City, Ghost The Musical is a timeless fantasy about the power of love. Walking back to their apartment one night, Sam and Molly are mugged, leaving Sam murdered on a dark street. Sam is trapped as a ghost between this world and the next and unable to leave Molly, who he learns is in grave danger. With the help of a phony storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, Sam tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving and protecting her.

Below, watch as the cast gives a special sneak peek of the show before previews began!

