Broadway Rewind: BIG RIVER Flows Back to the Stage!

Today we rewind to 2017...

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2017, for the Encores! presentation of Big River. Directed by Lear deBessonet and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, Big River starred Nicholas Barasch, Charlie Franklin, Annie Golden, David Pittu, Kyle Scatliffe, Christopher Sieber, Lauren Worsham, and more.

A musical underdog as scrappy and restless as Huck himself, Big River was created in the age of British spectacles by a quintessentially American artist-the beloved country-western singer Roger Miller-and his Tony Award-winning score is a scintillating blend of bluegrass, gospel, and honky tonk. More than thirty years later, Big River remains an affecting journey through 1840s America in all its beauty and savagery.

Below, check out highlights from the show!

