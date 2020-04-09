Broadway Rewind: A CHORUS LINE Is a Singular Sensation on Broadway!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

This episode of Broadway Rewind takes you to the opening night celebration of the new production of Michael Bennett's Pulitzer Prize winning musical A Chorus Line. But we start things off at a rehearsal for the one night only Actors Fund Benefit of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, which starred Emily Skinner as Miss Mona and Broadway's original 'Annie' herself, Andrea McArdle as Doatsey Mae. McArdle told BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge about her take on the role and her song, "She reminds me a little bit of that Mabel Normand character. Doatsey Mae is very smart. If it wasn't for that Chicken Ranch in town, she would have been a happening girl. She's overshadowed by all of this tardiness in this tiny little town, (and the song), is a heartbreaking number. It's sweet and a great country number.

We close things out at the Broadway opening of the revival of A Chorus Line and Richard Ridge caught up with the late great composer Marvin Hamlisch, who said of this production, "I feel very proud. I think it's a wonderful cast. The show holds up beautifully. It doesn't feel dated to me at all and feels very much like it's about today's world and today's kids. It's something very special in my heart because of Michael Bennett and Ed Kleban and now Bob Avian has brought it back with Baayork Lee and done a wonderful job."





