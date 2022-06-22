Broadway Musical Camp to be Presented at the New Off-Broadway AMT Theater

AMT will present their first Broadway Musical Camp, an instructional two week musical theater camp for kids, ages 9-18, running two weeks in August from the 15th through the 26th. The program will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 12-4 at the beautiful new Off Broadway AMT Theater, located at 354 West 45th Street.

The Youth will be working with Director/Choreographer, Mary Lauren and Musical Director, Michael Liepper.

Come be a part of our musical theatre camp that culminates in a showcase performance on their Off-Broadway stage! The showcase will be Friday August 26th at 2:00pm. Guests are invtied to attend. They will also have a talkback with the Directors and Cast after the performance. The stuents will recieve a recording of the performance.



The youth will get training in acting, singing, dancing, writing and storytelling. They will have tons of fun in a compassionate and welcoming environment. They will be working on two big broadway numbers, duets and solos, and creating an original monologue or scene specifically for each child.

Details:



August 15, 17, 19 and 22, 24, 26

12:00pm - 4:00pm

At AMT Theater

Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons

$450 - Early Bird Sign Up

$500 - Sign up after July 15th



$100 - (added/not mandatory) 2, 1 hour private lessons with the Directors



Ages 9 - 18

The class caps at 20 students.

To register, send an email to Mary@amttheater.org.