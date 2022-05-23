Broadway Method Academy Announces 2022 Stephen Sondheim Award Nominees

Broadway Method Academy, in association with the Shubert Theatre of New Haven and Sacred Heart University's Theater Arts Department has announced the nominees for the fifth annual Stephen Sondheim Awards. The black-tie gala will take place on June 6 at 7:30 pm at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT. The program's mission is to recognize excellence in high school musical theater.

"We are thrilled to return to the Shubert Theatre for another fantastic ceremony, celebrating the best that high school musical theater has to offer," said Deane. "We are looking forward to bringing some of Broadway's brightest talents to share this special night with the next generation of musical theater performers." Over the next two weeks BMA will utilize their social media channels to announce the Broadway presenters.

Over the past eight months, a panel of judges from the industry attended performances by the following twenty-five high schools:

Amity High School

Berlin High School

Bethel High School

Brien McMahon High School

Cheshire High School

Conard High School

Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School

Darien High School

East Lyme High School

Hopkins School

Immaculate High School

Lyme - Old Lyme High School

Montville High School

Sacred Heart Academy

Shelton High School

South Kingstown High School

St. Luke's School

Stonington High School

Suffield Academy

Trumbull High School

Valley Regional High School

West Warwick High School

Wilbur Cross High School

William H. Hall High School

Wilton High School

The panel of judges was comprised of performing arts educators, entertainment professionals and Broadway performers & designers. On May 21, these judges met for a final discussion and a review of highlights from each high school performance to subsequently create nominations.

The nominees for the 2022 Stephen Sondheim Awards are:

Costume Design

Kayla Gzyms, Megan Loiacano, Kylee Taylor - Seussical - Shelton High School

Logan Keys & Leah Katz - Mamma Mia - Amity High School

Hailey Marte & Kendall O'Hoppe - The Addams Family - Darien High School

Scenic Design

Tyler Chamberland & Michael Vignone - Into the Woods - Berlin High School

Josh Murphy - Spelling Bee - William H Hall High School

Daniella Rerrarro; Savannah Weisbruch - Holiday Inn - Sacred Heart Academy

Kaylee Zawadowski- Freaky Friday - Wilbur Cross High School

Lighting Design

Nathan Auten - Footloose - Trumbull High School

Tyler Chamberland - Into the Woods - Berlin High School

Best Supporting Actor

Calvin Delude - Cinderella's Prince - Into the Woods - Berlin High School

Ty Eveland - Enjolras - Les Misérables - Hopkins School

Robert Farbman - Harry Bright - Mamma Mia - Amity High School

Alijah Gopalakrishnan - Grimsby - The Little Mermaid - Valley Regional High School

Trent Hieber - The Monster - Young Frankenstein - Suffield Academy

Noah Miller - The Mysterious Man - Into the Woods - Berlin High School

Ben Spaeth - Douglas Panch - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - William H Hall High School

Best Supporting Actress

Ruth Brown - Jack's Mother - Into the Woods - Berlin High School

Talia Chang - Gavroche - Les Miserables - Hopkins School

Brooke DellaRoca & Chase Conrad - Flotsam & Jetsam - The Little Mermaid - Valley Regional High School

Lara Cruzado - Trix the Aviatrix - The Drowsy Chaperone - Bethel High School

Margot DePeugh - Brooke Wyndam - Legally Blonde - Wilton High School

Cessa Lewis - Mary Sunshine - Chicago - St. Luke's School

Imani Okech - Louise Badger - Holiday Inn - Sacred Heart Academy

Áine Saranich - Sour Kangaroo - Seussical - Shelton High School

Selena Zamora - Sister Mary Lazarus - Sister Act - Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School

Best Actor

Riley Finn - Robert Martin - The Drowsy Chaperone - Bethel High School

Cameron Hoskins - Willard Hewitt - Footloose - Conard High School

August Kittleson - WIlliam Barfee - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - William H Hall High School

Luke Ryan - Gomez Addams - The Addams Family - Darien High School

Declan Smith - Ren McCormack - Footloose - Conard High School

Ben Souza - Horton the Elephant - Seussical - Shelton High School

Ajibola Keeme Tajudeen - Eddie - Sister Act - Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School

Eli Wiener - Frederick Frankenstein - Young Frankenstein - Suffield Academy

Best Actress

Maya Giampaolo - Boy/Jojo - Seussical - Shelton High School

Alexa Hartman - Jo March - Little Women - Montville High School

Rachel Kearse - Deloris Van Cartier - Sister Act - Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School

Zola Kneeland - Tanya - Mamma Mia - Amity High School

Nina Laverty - Ellie Blake - Freaky Friday - Wilbur Cross High School

Morgan Lindell - Morticia Addams - The Addams Family - Darien High School

Kate McPadden - Gertrude McFuzz - Seussical - Shelton High School

Allison Mele - Janet Van de Graff - The Drowsy Chaperone - Bethel High School

Best Choreography

John Carter - Chicago - Cheshire High School

Emily Frangipane - The Addams Family - Darien High School

Andrea Kennedy - Mamma Mia - Amity High School

Ally Rocco - Young Frankenstein - Suffield Academy

Katherine Sedlock - Seussical - Shelton High School

Erin Sousa -Stanley - Once Upon A Mattress - Stonington High School

Rae Janeil Sutherland - Footloose - Conard High School

Best Direction

Thomas Dugan - Young Frankenstein - Suffield Academy

Robert & Andrea Kennedy - Mamma Mia - Amity High School

Hunter Parker - Footloose - Conard High School

Katherine Sedlock, Justin Zenchuk, and Fiona Bryson - Seussical - Shelton High School

Tim Sorensen - The Addams Family - Darien High School

Ingrid Walsh - The Little Mermaid - Valley Regional High School

Best Musical

Mamma Mia - Amity High School

Footloose - Conard High School

The Addams Family - Darien High School

Seussical - Shelton High School

Young Frankenstein - Suffield Academy

The Little Mermaid - Valley Regional High School

The SpongeBob Musical - West Warwick High School

The Awards evening will also feature the presentation of special achievement awards. In addition to the presentation of the awards, we will be honoring all student stage managers.

Tickets for the gala are $35 per person and are currently on-sale through the Shubert box office or Ticketmaster.

The gala will be music directed by Jesse Kissel and will feature choreography by Julie Kavanagh and direction by Julie Kavanagh and Kimberly Jenna Simon.

Broadway Method Academy is a non-profit organization that offers a premier musical theatre-training program and provides the essential tools for young artists in acting, singing, and dancing. BMA also connects children and teens that are passionate about the arts with some of Broadway's top talents and guest instructors. BMA's goal is to create a thriving artistic atmosphere where students can create lasting friendships and develop skills they will use forever.