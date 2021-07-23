Broadway Makers Celebrates the Return of Live Theatre A Virtual Shopping Experience, PLACES PLEASE!

A new virtual shopping experience is coming to Broadway fans this weekend thanks to a dedicated group of Broadway vendors and members of the Broadway Makers Alliance.

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, beginning at 4pm EDT, theatre fans from across the country will join some of the top Broadway vendors along with cast members from Hamilton, In The Heights, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, Speakeasy Times Square and more celebrate this highly anticipated virtual shopping experience - PLACES PLEASE: Broadway's Back!

PLACES PLEASE: Broadway's Back! is a FREE virtual shopping experience for fans unlike any other. This one-night only celebration will connect theatre enthusiasts to more than thirty Broadway vendors who create some of the most sought-after Broadway gifts and theatre souvenirs.

In addition to the great deals you will find, the Broadway Makers Marketplace will be doing giveaways throughout the event. You could win pair of tickets to a Broadway show, Marketplace Broadway Bundle, or Your Very Own Song Written About You By A Broadway Composer / Lyricist. Just follow Broadway Makers Marketplace on social media and pre register for the event before Saturday at 5pm.

Tim Dolan, from Broadway Up Close, will be your tour guide for the evening's festivit­­­­ies, taking you on a journey through the marketplace to shop, find those deals, to connect with the other fans and to celebrate Broadway's Return. Fans can enter each vendor's virtual popup booth for a 1-1 personal shopping experience and have the unique opportunity to meet and chat with the artists behind their favorite fandom item, fans can even meet face to face using our video feature. As our favorite Pretty Woman, Vivian Ward, would say, it would be a "Big Mistake! Big. HUGE!" if you passed up this unique opportunity.

The celebration doesn't stop there as Broadway Makers Alliance podcasters Rye Myers, better known as RyetheNewsGuy.com and Lauren Van Hemert from Beltline to Broadway will test your Super Fan knowledge during our Broadway Trivia challenge for a chance to win a Broadway Bundles filled with your favorite fandom items.

Be sure to check out Live with Rye and Lauren as they will be doing their podcast from the marketplace with special guests Gary Adler (Avenue Q / Alter Boys), Danny Bolero (In The Heights), Morgan Bryant (Mean Girls), Megan Campbell (Speakeasy Times Square), Laura Heywood (BroadwayGirlNYC), Afra Hines (Hadestown), Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys), Nina Lafarga (Frozen), and Rick Negron (Hamilton).

PLACES PLEASE: Broadway's Back vendors are: Applause Shop, Behind the Scenes Foundation, Beltline to Broadway, Broadway Bazaar, Broadway Books by Scott Miller, Broadway Boxed Up, Broadway Buttons, Broadway Dolls & Guys, Broadway Makers Alliance, Broadway Up Close, Broadway Memories, Coloring Broadway , First Fittings, Ghostlight Jewelry, PINBILL, redesign Broadway, Rockers On Broadway, RyeTheNewsGuy.com, Scenery Bags, Scrunchiesv4Theatre, Stagedoor Boxes, Stagedoor Candle Company, Tatro Hand-Built Magnetic Toys, The PATH Fund, Theatrely, Thespian Swag and Triple Threat Planner.

The creative team includes administrative assistant Korinne Ainsworth, graphics and web design by Serena Coehen, co-producers are Anant Das, Matthew Grey, Andrea Koehler, Lisa Schwartz, Kathleen Warr, Rachel Bauman is the Production Stage Manager and Michael T. Clarkston is the Executive Producer.

Use promo code: "Places Please" with any vendor at check out to receive 10% off your order. But for you bargain hunters be sure to check out the early bird special happening only for the first hour of the event. Each vendor will offer a different perk from free shipping, to an additional percentage off your order to a free gift. But to find out what each vendor is offering, you must stop in.

From fashion to jewelry, home décor to wellness, and candles to ornaments, the Broadway Makers Marketplace offers something for every theatre enthusiast. Marketplace hours are Sunday, July 25 from 4pm - 8pm EDT. For more information or to reserve your spot visit www.BroadwayMakersMarketplace.com.