Broadway Licensing Global Acquires THE COTTAGE, KING JAMES, and LUCY

By: Oct. 25, 2023

Broadway Licensing Global has acquired a series of three new titles, including "The Cottage", the hit Broadway comedy by renowned playwright, Sandy Rustin. The company has also made deals to represent "King James", by Rajiv Joseph, and "LUCY", by Erica Schmidt.

Rustin, who is also the author of CLUE: ON STAGE – which has received more than 3,500 productions worldwide – made her Broadway playwriting debut with "The Cottage" in July 2023.  Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as a "side-splitting, screwball comedy", "The Cottage" is hilarious romp unraveling a scandalous story of love and marriage, starring Eric McCormick and Laura Bell Bundy, and directed by Jason Alexander.  The Broadway run will complete its limited engagement at The Helen Hayes Theatre on October 29. 

"The Cottage" will soon be available for non-professional and professional licensing worldwide under the BLG imprint, Dramatists Play Service.  Rustin's other farcical hits, CLUE: ON STAGE and "The Suffragette's Murder", are also DPS titles.

"Sandy Rustin is one of the most promising playwrights in the United States, and seeing "The Cottage", succeed on Broadway is a clear example of her continued ascent," says Sean Cercone, Founder and CEO of BLG. "We are proud to have been an early supporter of her work and career, and even more excited to continue to champion her new works in the live theatre marketplace."

In addition to "The Cottage", BLG has also acquired the Rajiv Joseph two-person comedic drama "King James", which traces the arcs of Cleveland-based friends whose stormy relationship is navigated through their shared love of basketball and NBA legend, LeBron James.  Saluted by The New York Times as a "strong analysis of friendship", "King James" made its New York premiere at Manhattan Theatre Club, in a co-production with Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

"LUCY", by Erica Schmidt is a small cast, fixed-set dark comedy following a single mom who hires a seemingly perfect nanny, until reality unravels into unsettling territory. Applauded as "a beautifully designed psychological thriller" by Talkin' Broadway, "LUCY" completed its critically acclaimed New York City run at Minetta Lane Theatre, in association with Audible. 

Both "King James" and "LUCY" are now available for licensing.  For more information on all titles, visit: www.broadwaylicensing.com.



Recommended For You