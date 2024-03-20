Broadway Composer and Keyboard Player Peter Calandra Releases New Improvised Piano Album 'SPIRIT'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway composer and keyboard player Peter Calandra has announced the release of his new album, "Spirit."

Ten new piano-based original pieces composed by Peter are featured along with three arrangements from 1970s songs that Calandra played as a teen in bands.

" 'Spirit' contains 10 original songs and 3 cover songs. The original songs were curated from material improvised during the pandemic as I started to broadcast Saturday Night Live Sets on YouTube. After 62 weeks of these, I had many hours of material recorded. While I like all the music, much of it was not suitable for an album release. I went through and picked some of my favorites to include on this album. All the original music is improvised. The cover songs I chose were songs I performed in my younger days when I was playing in bar bands."

The music ranges from sweet folk-like piano solos to larger, more spacious soulful pieces which are accompanied by deeply ambient synthesizer washes. Calandra is comfortable in a wide range of musical genres bringing his exceptional talent to this album.

The opening track "Spirit" is the second single released from the album following the enchanting "Night Sky." Both are a glimpse into Calandra's atmospheric piano music, featuring tranquil ambient keyboard sounds free from any embellishments.

Described as "quiet music for a loud world," Calandra creates a moment of stillness, inviting listeners into a space of quiet contemplation and peace.

With a career stretching over decades, Peter Calandra stands as a key figure in New York City's Broadway scene where his influence spans across a diverse array of genres and platforms. His work encompasses composition, performance, and education, leaving an indelible mark of creativity and innovation.

As a composer, Calandra's repertoire is vast; with his evocative scores gracing more than 70 films including celebrated works such as "Jellysmoke" and "Unknown Soldier," which have garnered acclaim and nominations at prestigious film festivals.

Calandra's talents also shine on Broadway's stages, where he has contributed to iconic productions like "Miss Saigon," "The Lion King", "Phantom of the Opera" and "Les Miserables," among others. His virtuosity as a keyboardist has secured him first chair positions in numerous Broadway orchestras, solidifying his position as a stalwart presence in the theatrical realm.

He has performed and recorded with the NY Pops Orchestra, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Don Cherry, Aretha Franklin, Allen Ginsberg, and Lillianne Montevecchi. He spent 16 years as a keyboard player in the NYC based artist / musician Larry Rivers' "Climax Band."

His compositions have also made the airwaves of major television networks, creating memorable themes for nationally broadcast sports shows like ESPN's coverage of the Special Olympics World Games.

Calandra is currently a faculty member at the Aaron Copland School of Music, Queen's College CUNY.

Music can be found on all digital platforms for streaming and download at Apple Music, Amazon, Soundcloud and Spotify.

Stay current with Pete Calandra on his Website and Facebook.