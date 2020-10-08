Broadway Catch Up: October 8 - Lin-Manuel and Luis Miranda, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, and More!

Catch up on all of yesterday's highlights from your favorite stars!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Lin-Manuel and Luis Miranda, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, and more!

Whoopi Goldberg reveals that Sister Act 3 may be in the works!

Whoopi Goldberg was a recent guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she dished on the reality of us getting a "Sister Act 3" some day.

She revealed that a third installment of the film series never happened because "they kept saying no one wanted to see it, and then quite recently, it turns out that that might not be true." She went on to say that "We're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

Lin-Manuel and Luis Miranda play the father-son challenge!

On a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon challenged Luis and Lin-Manuel Miranda to take turns muting their audio while they answer random questions about themselves.

Misty Copeland shares the biggest misconception about the ballet world

Misty Copeland, author of the children's book "Bunheads," shares the impact of ballet on her life, who inspired her and the first time she realized she was famous on "Six-Minute Marathon" with Savannah Guthrie.

Anthony Ramos talks about his weirdest Hamilton fan experience!

On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Anthony Ramos tells Kelly Clarkson about a "Hamilton" fan's strange request to sign a body part.

Billy Porter partners with Equality California and Silver State Equality for 'Get Out the Vote' PSA!

With less than four weeks until Election Day and millions of Americans already casting their ballots, LGBTQ+ civil rights organizations Equality California and Silver State Equality have partnered with actor-activist Billy Porter and ad agency RPA to create a PSA encouraging LGBTQ+ and pro-equality voters alike to make their voices heard in the 2020 election.

Watch "The Fight" feat. Billy Porter now: Equality California | Silver State Equality!

