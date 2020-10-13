Broadway Catch Up: October 13 - Beth Leavel, Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Catch up on all of yesterday's videos from your favorite stars!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Beth Leavel, Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Beth Leavel sings 'You're Not Sick You're Just In Love'!

Check out an exclusive clip from Beth Leavel's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, featuring Leavel and guest Adam Heller singing 'You're Not Sick You're Just In Love' from Call Me Madam!

Marc Shaiman, Margo Siebert, and more join Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party!

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular impromptu open mic/variety show that's been taking place on the Birdland stage every single Monday night since 2003! This week's guests included Marc Shaiman, Margo Seibert, Jan Klose, Ava Locknar, and Karina Nuvo.

Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit sing 'Winter Wonderland'!

Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit have come together in the music video for 'Winter Wonderland' for their upcoming Hallmark movie One Royal Holiday.

Billy Porter, Tituss Burgess and more celebrate Ben Vereen's 74th birthday!

Tony and Emmy award- winner Billy Porter, Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess, Tony- winner George Faison, Emmy nominee Brandon Victor Dixon and over 90 talented Black men of the Theatre & Broadway community join founder Anthony Wayne and the non-profit organization Black Broadway Men to celebrate Tony award winner and TV/film legend Mr. Ben Vereen for his 74th birthday.

