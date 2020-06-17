Broadway Catch Up: June 17 - Tituss Burgess, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Tituss Burgess, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Tituss Burgess releases 'Dance M.F.' Pride Edition!

Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician and writer, and star of "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Tituss Burgess has released the Pride Edition video of his song 'Dance M.F.'

"Dance M.F. was born out of the panic I felt at the onset of the global crisis that has all of us in isolation. It was written for me - until I realized I wasn't the only one that needed to hear it," Burgess said.

Rachel Bloom sings 'Stacey's Mom' tribute to Adam Schlesinger!

Adam Schlesinger was a prodigious and prolific songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. He died on April 1 at the age of 52 as the result of complications from COVID-19.

A wide array of artists touched by Schlesinger's life pay tribute to the many musical projects of which he was a part via a Bandcamp-exclusive benefit compilation, Saving for a Custom Van.

Saving for a Custom Van by Various Artists

Josh Gad talks quarantine life, Reunited Apart, and more!

Josh Gad appeared as a guest on last night's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden!

After surprising Gad with his own intro montage, Corden reflects on some of their great moments together. Josh tells James about life in quarantine, which includes intense family games of Wackee Six. He also texts James which film cast he's reuniting for his "Reunited Apart" Youtube series.

In another segment, Gad, who voices Olaf in Frozen, shows a hilarious clip of him narrating THE LAST DANCE as the lovable snowman.

Stephen Colbert reads 'Ulysses' for Symphony Space's Virtual Bloomsday on Broadway!

Bloomsday on Broadway brings together a cavalcade of actors, authors, and musicians to commemorate June 16th, the international day of celebration for James Joyce's brilliant novel "Ulysses."

Stephen Colbert kicked off the event with a reading from "Ulysses" Episode I: Telemachus.

