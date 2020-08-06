Broadway Catch Up: August 6 - Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane, Matt Doyle, Ann Harada, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Watch a tribute to Nick Cordero and a tribute to John Lewis, among others!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane, Matt Doyle, Ann Harada, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Jennifer Hudson performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'!

Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBS's John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. Hudson performed a rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" as tribute to the late civil rights leader.

Kimberley Walsh sings 'Outta My Hands' from Sleepless!

A new video has been released of Kimberley Walsh singing 'Outta My Hands' from the new musical Sleepless, A Musical Romance, which will begin socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 25 August.

Nathan Lane announces the AFI Movie Club pick, The Odd Couple!

Nathan Lane recently announced yesterday's AFI Movie Club selection: THE ODD COUPLE.

In The Odd Couple, when fussy Felix (Jack Lemmon) becomes suicidal over his impending divorce, he accepts an offer to move in with his best friend, messy Oscar (Walter Matthau). Felix drives Oscar crazy with his obsession over his soon-to-be ex. Oscar tries to get him out of his funk by arranging a double date with two wacky British neighbors, Cecily (Monica Evans) and Gwendolyn (Carole Shelley). When the plan backfires and Felix grows even more despondent, his friendship with Oscar is put to the test.

The cast of Brooklynite came together to pay tribute to their friend and colleague Nick Cordero, performing "The Rescue Waltz". The video features original cast members Peter Lerman (on guitar), Matt Doyle, Nicolette Robinson, Ann Harada, John-Michael Lyles, Manik Choski, Remy Zaken, Grace McLean, Andrew Call, Gerard Canonico, Carla Duren, Max Chernin, Alex Boniello, and Tom Alan Robbins.

They shared the message: "'Some are rockets who light up our sky.' We love you, Nick."

Cordero was a member of the original cast of Brooklynite when it premiered in 2015.

