Broadway Catch Up: August 11 - HAMILTON Cast Members, Randy Rainbow, Olivia Newton-John, and More!

Hamilton cast members encourage you to vote, Rainbow releases his latest parody, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Hamilton cast members, Randy Rainbow, Olivia Newton-John, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Hamilton cast members talk about the importance of voting!

The many casts of Hamilton want you to get out and vote this November! Learn about the many ways your vote counts, courtesy of Tony-winner James Monroe Iglehart and more as they discuss the importance of exercising your right to vote!

This week's special guests are Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young, young violin virtuoso Jonathan Russell, jazz singer Michelle Johnson, nightclub performer Deborah Silver, singer/comic Michael West as Kenn Boisinger, and young singer Melissa Ramondelli.

BD Wong presents a benefit of Songs From An Unmade Bed!

Special guest hosts for the stream are Awkwafina, John Lithgow, John Cameron Mitchell, Billy Porter and Keala Settle, with featured appearances by Maulik Pancholy (Grand Horizons, TV's "30 Rock") and Bowen Yang (TV's "Saturday Night Live"). The stream also will include Aaron Albano, Mike Bulatao, Grant Chang, Marc delaCruz, Daniel K. Isaac, Kennedy Kanagawa, Darren Lee, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Jose Llana, Orville Mendoza, Jeffrey Omura, Matt Rogers, James Seol, Hansel Tan and Alex Wong. Renowned cellist Dave Eggar also appears.

Randy Rainbow parodies Grease in his latest video!

Randy Rainbow has released a new song parody celebrating the 52nd birthday of CNN news anchor, Chris Cuomo! Commissioned by Cuomo's wife, Cristina, Rainbow remixes 'Beauty School Dropout' from Grease and outs himself as a 'Cuomosexual'!

Olivia Newton-John discusses memories of Xanadu!

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to dance with Gene Kelly and more!

