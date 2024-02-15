Broadway Cares Awards $2.83 Million To Food & Meal Delivery Programs Nationwide

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS awarded a record $2,830,000 in grants today to 146 food service and meal delivery programs across the country. These critical grants are the direct result of the generosity of the theater community and audiences across Broadway, Off-Broadway and by national tours during #RedBuckets fall fundraising.

These 2024 grants were awarded by a committee of 18 dedicated Broadway stage managers and actors who played a vital role in Broadway Cares' in-theater fundraising efforts. These food grants are awarded annually at this time each year and represent the first grant round in Broadway Cares' 2024 National Grants Program.

Broadway Cares' food service grants have increased by more than 80 percent over the last decade. In the wake of an unprecedented pandemic, rising food costs and increased demand, Broadway Cares' donors and supporters continue to respond with action and compassion by helping to provide nutritious, warm meals for those who need them most.

These food grants ensure that those affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses can access healthy meals through food pantries, meal deliveries and congregate food programs. Reaching often underserved and under-funded programs and organizations large and small - across 38 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. - these grants will offer relief and a helping hand to communities and individuals seeking lifesaving support.

“At the core of our humanitarian mission is channeling the generosity of Broadway into helping people in need and, for so many, that starts with basic necessities like food,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said. “Food is medicine, life and hope. People shouldn't be forced to decide between a nourishing meal and paying for heat this winter. This record-breaking and life-affirming grant-making is only possible because of the incredible generosity and kindness of theatrical communities and audiences nationwide.”

Four new grantees doing vital work were added to the food grants round for 2024: Aisling Irish Community & Cultural Center in Yonkers, NY; Congregation Rodeph Sholom in New York City; One Sandwich at a Time in White Plans, NY; and West Side Campaign Against Hunger in New York City.

Today's grants are in addition to $4.4 million that has been provided thus far this year to the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund). The Fund provides a safety net of social services for those in the entertainment industry and the performing arts.

This spring, Broadway Cares' National Grants Program will award additional grants to nationally recognized AIDS service organizations, health clinics and advocacy organizations and to theater and entertainment industry social service agencies. This summer, grants will be awarded to social service organizations whose work includes direct services, emergency financial assistance, harm reduction programs and quality of life services.

In 2023, $17.2 million was awarded to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, as well as the expansive social services of the Entertainment Community Fund. When there is need or crisis, Broadway Cares - buoyed by the generosity of those onstage, backstage and in the audience - responds with urgent and essential care and support.

About Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.