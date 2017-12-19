'Broadway Backstory' Goes Behind the Scenes of KINKY BOOTS for its Season 2 Finale

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

On Tuesday, December 19, Broadway Backstory released the final episode of its second season. The episode is about Kinky Boots and follows the shows journey from and little-known independent film to the 2013 Tony winning smash hit Broadway musical.

Interviewees for the episode include Tony winner Billy Porter, Tony nominees Annaleigh Ashford and Stark Sands, Tony winner Cyndi Lauper, Harvey Fierstein, director Jerry Mitchell, and producers Hal Luftig and Daryl Roth.

Listen to the Episode HERE .

Bro adway Backstory is a partnership between Theater People podcast and TodayTix. The documentary-style podcast is the first of it's kind for Broadway-themed podcasts.

Each episode discovers how a show developed from an idea to a full Broadway production by getting the behind-the-scenes stories from the people who lived them.

Previously released episodes tell the stories of IN THE HEIGHTS, FUN HOME, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTANM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, THE SECRET GARDEN, and Deaf West's production of SPRING AWAKENING.

