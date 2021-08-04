Britney Coleman, Pierre Jean Gonzalez, Timothy R. Hughes & Chris Medlin to Join HUNGOVER: GETTING BACK TO BROADWAY

Equity One: Broadway's Happy Hour, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced their new miniseries, HUNGOVER: Getting Back to Broadway. The podcast co-hosted by Caleb Dicke (Broadway Backwards, Goodspeed Opera House, Music Theatre Wichita) and Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) will follow some of your favorite theatre artists through their return to theatre after the shutdown. Each guest will be featured on three episodes over the next few months chronicling different stages of the process: before rehearsals begin, during rehearsals, and once performances begin! The miniseries will feature: Britney Coleman (Company), Pierre Jean Gonzales (Alexander Hamilton Hamilton tour), Timothy R. Hughes (Hadestown), and Chris Medlin (Diana).

Listen below!

"Getting back to normal after the past year and a half feels a little bit like getting over a bad hangover," hosts Caleb Dicke and Elliott Mattox say. "We're so excited to give our listeners an exclusive look at the process of these artists and their return to the stage."