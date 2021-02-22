Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Updates
British Prime Minister Says Theatres and Cinemas Could Re-Open By May 17

Theatres would be the fourth phase of a plan to gradually re-open the UK.

Feb. 22, 2021  
Hope is on the horizon for the theatre industry- at least in London it is. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today in a speech to the House of Commons that theatres could re-open as early as May 17, 2021, should vaccination rollout continue as planned.

Theatres and other indoor entertainment venues, like movie theatres, could tentatively return (with social distancing) in Phase 4 of a four-phase program outlined by Johnson. Schools return in the UK on March 3, some outdoor sporting events on March 29, drive-in theatre son April 12, and finally, theatres in May.

Johnson also revealed that social distancing restrictions could become more relaxed as soon as June.


