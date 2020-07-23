Brian Stokes Mitchell and Joe Benincasa Talk The Actors Fund and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

The pair discussed the importance of the Fund, what they're doing to help people at this time, and more.

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On July 22, he chatted with The Actors Fund President & CEO Joe Benincasa and Chairman of the Board Brian Stokes Mitchell!

The pair first began by talking about what quarantine has been like, and Stokes discussed his experience with COVID-19.

Stokes discussed the amount of money the Actors Fund has been able to distribute to those in need, citing that they have given out $14 million just since March when the shutdown began.

"Just to put it in perspective, $14 million we've given out since March 23," Stokes said. "Normally, in a year, we help people with about $2 million, for the full year in emergency assistance."

"We've always been prepared for disaster and we've always anticipated disaster," Benincasa said, citing 9/11 as a past situation in which the industry need assistance. "And we were well prepared this time to respond."

The pair also talked about their Navigating Employment Options in a COVID Economy program, which helps arts workers establish a second career or an alternative career if they aren't finding success, or, in this case, are unable to work in their industry.

"That program has expanded dramatically," said Benincasa. "Right now we are doing webinars, one-on-one Zoom counseling with people. There are opportunities there for people who are well-trained as people in the arts. There are no more resourceful people than people who are working in the theatre."

The pair discussed all of the creativity that has come out of the pandemic, the importance of collaboration in the arts and in the world in general, and more.

Watch the full interview here.

At the outset of the pandemic in mid-March, The Actors Fund quickly transitioned its financial assistance application and most programs to online and phone services, and continued its mission of serving as a financial safety net to ensure people could meet their basic needs.

Since March 18, 2020, The Fund has distributed more than $13 million to 11,385 people in need. This is a combination of support from The Actors Fund and 11 industry partners: $5 million in Actors Fund philanthropic funds and $8 million in partner funds distributed to date. This is more than 6 times the amount normally distributed and more than 7 times the number of people who receive financial assistance in one year.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, The Actors Fund has raised $22 million and is administering another $8 million from 12 partner funds for a total of $30 million.

