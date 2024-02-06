Brendan Hunt's THE MOVEMENT YOU NEED Opens February 7 At SoHo Playhouse

In The Movement You Need, the Ted Lasso star comically explores his relationship with his departed mother through the music of The Beatles.

Brendan Hunt's THE MOVEMENT YOU NEED Opens February 7 At SoHo Playhouse

The Movement You Need, created and performed by Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt, opens February 7 at SoHo Playhouse! The show runs Off-Broadway through February 10.

In The Movement You Need, join Brendan Hunt as he presents a new solo show that comically explores his relationship with his departed mother, a fraught kinship that had one area of life-long concord: the music of The Beatles.

Hunt was largely raised by a single mom with whom he would embark on a complicated relationship, with only one avenue of shared agreement: a mutual love, fostered by the mom from an early age, of the Beatles. Beatle music would somehow go on to be part of various major moments in his life; from his very first childhood memory to the birth of his son.

While working in 2022 in London on Ted Lasso Hunt suddenly found himself about to meet Sir Paul McCartney. Keenly aware that McCartney has spent every day, for decades, having people's emotional connections to his music unloaded on him, Hunt held his tongue.

In this hilarious and moving solo show, Hunt finally gets to let it out, and tells us all the things he couldn't tell Paul McCartney. A decent time is guaranteed for all.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets to all shows are $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis. To purchase tickets and for more info visit Click Here.

SoHo Playhouse's mission is to preserve, produce and present the unique art form known as Off Broadway Theatre. For info visit Click Here.




