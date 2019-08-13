Breaking: Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse Will Lead HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE on Broadway in 2020

Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) and Daryl Roth, Cody Lassen, The Dodgers in association with the Vineyard Theatre have just announced the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize winning How I Learned to Drive by Paula Vogel, with original stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, directed by Mark Brokaw.

How I Learned to Drive will begin previews on Friday, March 27, 2020 prior to a Wednesday, April 22, 2020 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The thrilling Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award® winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).

How I Learned to Drive was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre in 1997, and transferred to a commercial Off-Broadway production by Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay. It opened to critical acclaim, and won numerous awards including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; New York Drama Critics Award for Best Play; Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play; OBIE Awards for David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, Mark Brokaw, Paula Vogel; Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Director, Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Lead Actress; Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play; Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play, Outstanding Actor in a Play and Outstanding Director of a Play.

Additional casting and the design team will be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, MTC's 2019-2020 productions will include the American premiere of The Height of the Storm, written by Tony Award nominee Florian Zeller (The Father), translated by Tony Award winner Christopher Hampton (Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and directed by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night), starring Olivier and Tony Award winner Jonathan Pryce (Miss Saigon, "Game of Thrones") and Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins (Doubt, The Retreat From Moscow); and the American premiere of My Name is Lucy Barton, written by Elizabeth Strout (Olive Kitteridge), adapted by Rona Munro (The James Trilogy), and directed by Richard Eyre (The Crucible, Notes on a Scandal), starring Laura Linney (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, "Ozark") at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway; the world premiere of Bella Bella, written and performed by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Casa Valentina, Torch Song, Hairspray) and directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced, The Niceties); the world premiere of The Perplexed, written by Tony Award winner Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out, Our Mother's Brief Affair, The Assembled Parties) and directed by MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow (The Cake, The Assembled Parties, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife); and the co-world premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks by Qui Nguyen (Vietgone) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone) at New York City Center - Stage I; and the world premiere of The New Englanders by Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God) and directed by Saheem Ali (Sugar in Our Wounds), and the world premiere of The Best We Could (a family tragedy), written by Emily Feldman (We've Come To Believe) and directed by Daniel Aukin (Fool For Love, Skintight) at New York City Center - Stage II.





