Breaking: CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Will Begin Broadway Previews This October; 1776 Revival Pushed to Fall 2022

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced production plans for the 2021-2022 theatrical season and a new playwriting commission for Mansa Ra (formerly Jiréh Breon Holder).

Coming to Broadway in Fall 2021 is Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE starring Sharon D Clarke, directed by Michael Longhurst, and choreographed by Ann Yee at Studio 54. Previews begin October 8; opening night October 27. Alice Childress's TROUBLE IN MIND, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright will make its Broadway debut at the American Airlines Theatre, with previews begin October 29, opening night November 18.

Sharon D. Clarke in Caroline, or Change

In Spring 2022, Noah Haidle's BIRTHDAY CANDLES starring Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch will play the American Airlines Theatre. Previews begin March 18; opening night April 10.



The previously announced production of 1776 will now play in Fall 2022, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus at the American Airlines Theatre.

Off-Broadway, Mansa Ra's ...what the end will be, directed by Margot Bordelon, will open at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in April 2022. ...what the end will be is Ra's commission following his RTC premiere in 2017. Roundabout has also commissioned him to write a second play for Broadway. Dave Harris's EXCEPTION TO THE RULE, directed by Miranda Haymon, will play the Black Box Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, also opening in April 2022. Anna Ziegler's THE WANDERERS, directed by Barry Edelstein, will open in July 2022 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

Roundabout has been working to prioritize and actively incorporate anti-racism, equity, diversity, inclusion and accountability throughout the institution. Read more about the company's social justice progress and timeline at www.roundabouttheatre.org/socialjustice

Roundabout Theatre Company recently launched The Refocus Project, a multi-year project to elevate and restore marginalized plays to the American canon. The first series of Refocus play readings, presented in association with Black Theatre United, spotlights twentieth-century Black plays and their playwrights: Angelina Weld Grimké, Shirley Graham Du Bois, Samm-Art Williams and still upcoming Zora Neale Hurston (Spunk: May 14-17), Alice Childress (Wine in the Wilderness: May 21-24). Year two will focus on Latinx playwrights.

