Brazilian Play SPACE INVADERS Will Have Exclusive New York Reading

Fernanda Gama's poignant drama Space Invaders, translated and adapted by Gabriel Neumann, will be presented in an exclusive staged reading on September 3, 2024, at 6PM, at the Auditorium of the Consulate General of Brazil in New York, located at 225 E 41st St, New York, NY. This event, open to the public and special guests, offers a unique opportunity to experience a compelling Brazilian story and engage in a cultural exchange.

"Building a bridge between the Brazilian and American theater has been a dream and a goal of mine since before I moved to the United States," says Gabriel Neumann. "After years working on stage in Brazil, I came to NYC to explore new career possibilities. As I found my theater community here, a desire grew inside of me: to share with my American peers the stories told in my country. Space Invaders is one of them. It has been met with nothing but curiosity and excitement, and that's what I expect from future audiences."

Space Invaders delves into the challenges faced by Cade, a socially awkward 15-year-old, as he navigates the sudden invasion of his home by his stepfather's children: Peter, Vanessa, and Luca. As their mother battles depression, the siblings are thrust into Cade's life, forcing all of them to confront questions of belonging, acceptance, and identity. The play examines themes of mental health, family dynamics, bullying, adolescence and challenging stereotypes.

In his review of the original production, Theater critic Dib Carneiro Neto praised Space Invaders for its portrayal of metropolitan adolescents, calling it "accurate and eloquent in its depiction of the complex questions faced by the youth. It is both realistic and fantastical, raw yet delicate. Gradually, characters who seem distant reach out to one another, offering themselves a breath of hope." This thoughtful exploration of trust and vulnerability makes Space Invaders a compelling and timely work that resonates deeply across cultures. The production received several Award nominations including Best Original Play, Best Play for the Youth, Best Set Design and Best Actor and Actress in supporting roles.

Directed by the talented Marina Zurita (Target Margin Theater), the staged reading in NYC will feature performances by Andrew Oppmann* (A Valentine for Sondheim), Gabriel Neumann* (Rough Trade), Kelly Letourneau* (Three Sisters) and Max Richards (Lilies). The creative team brings together a diverse group of American and Brazilian artists, underscoring the importance of cross-cultural collaboration and artistic exchange.

Following the reading, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a short Q&A session, providing valuable feedback and insights that will shape the future of the production. This event seeks to gauge audience reception, spark interest, and explore potential partnerships for a full-scale production.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this vibrant cultural event. RSVP to spaceinvaders@gmail.com to secure your spot.

Event Details:

Date: September 3, 2024 at 6PM

Location: Auditorium of the Consulate General of Brazil in New York - 225 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017

Admission: Free. Open to the public and special guests.

RSVP: spaceinvaders@gmail.com

Support the project: www.gabrielneumann.com/space-invaders

For more information, please contact the Space Invaders Team at the email above.

*Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States