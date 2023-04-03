Brandon Victor Dixon To Star In Re-Imagined LANGSTON IN HARLEM At 54 Below

54 BELOW welcomes back Hamilton star Brandon Victor Dixon as he joins the cast of Langston in Harlem, an innovative theater piece that explores the Harlem Renaissance world of renowned poet Langston Hughes set to the music of Walter Marks.

Using the poet's own words, Langston in Harlem offers audiences a musical journey into the life of this powerful literary figure, who, as a Black, gay man, became the voice of his people despite living in a society that sought to silence and shun him. This portrait is made more vivid and expressive by fusing Langston's words with the music of the period; jazz, blues, gospel, ragtime, boogie, afro-Cuban, and Yoruba chant.

This exciting musical theater production features features songs with Langston's immortal poems set to music -"The Weary Blues", "Jukebox Love Song", "The Negro Speaks of Rivers" and "Harlem" ("A Dream Deferred").

Dixon will be joined by a number of other artists (names to be announced soon!) comprising an all-star cast. "Langston in Harlem" will be produced by The Classical Theater of Harlem and directed by Jerry Dixon.

Brandon Victor Dixon, following his Emmy Award nominated turn opposite John Legend as Judas in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar, most recently starred in FOX's RENT, Amazon's "Modern Love," and as Terry Silver on the STARZ hit "POWER." Prior to that he completed a star turn as Aaron Burr in the cast of Hamilton on Broadway. Since his professional debut originating the role of Adult Simba in The Lion King national tour (Cheetah), Brandon has displayed his diverse abilities in a number of roles. Notably, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as Harpo in Broadway's The Color Purple, a Grammy for his portrayal of Berry Gordy Jr. in Motown The Musical, and Olivier, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and AUDELCO awards for his outstanding portrayal of Haywood Patterson in The Scottsboro Boys.

Langston in Harlem plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) May 4 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees). Premiums are $90 ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Langston. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

