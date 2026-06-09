Bowen Yang Will Host the 2026 Jimmy Awards

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Five-time Emmy Award-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and podcast host Bowen Yang will host the 17th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony taking place on Monday, June 22, 2026, at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. Yang is known for his acclaimed work on Saturday Night Live, his roles in film and television, and as co-host of the award-winning podcast Las Culturistas.

The Jimmy Awards will launch a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct. A limited number of $110 tickets will be available for the ceremony. The lottery is currently open and accepting entries and will close at 12 PM ET on Wednesday, June 10th. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be minimally obstructed. Limit one entry per person and limit of two tickets per entry. Entry instructions can be found on jimmyawards.com/news.

The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school musical theatre students from across the country and featuring dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Each participating Regional Awards Program awards top honors to two local student performers and sponsors their travel to New York to participate in The Jimmy Awards on June 22nd. At the Jimmy Awards ceremony, a panel of judges will bestow awards and scholarships, including the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. The Jimmy Awards plays a leading role in charting the future of the live performance industry, with over 90 alumni having performed on Broadway and in National Tours and numerous others enjoying robust careers in film, television, and music.

The 2026 Jimmy Awards will stream for free online beginning at 7:30pm (Eastern) on Monday, June 22. Streaming links and information will be available at jimmyawards.com prior to the ceremony. The ceremony will remain available online for three days afterwards, through Thursday evening, June 25.