Bloomingdale School of Music Presents 2021-2022 Free Faculty Concert Series

Bloomingdale School of Music presents a free Faculty Concert Series on select Friday evenings at the David Greer Recital Hall on 323 West 108th Street. The 2021-2022 season will be an exciting and diverse series with 14 performances in a wide variety of genres.

For over 20 years Bloomingdale has presented its faculty, as well as guest artists, in concerts including classical music, jazz, and world music designed specifically for children. This FREE concert series has established itself a vital part of the musical life of the Upper West Side. After a year of virtual concerts, this season will take place in-person in our newly renovated recital hall. Attendees MUST RSVP as Covid Guidelines have reduced the seating capacity in the hall. For more information and to RSVP, visit bsmny.org/events.

Faculty Concert: Music of Anthony Branker

Friday, November 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM

Eli Asher, trumpet

Brandon Vazquez, trumpet

Michael Cochrane, piano

Kevin Farrell, bass

Chris Carroll, drums

Eli Asher is joined by BSM faculty and guest performers in this special tribute to noted jazz composer, trumpeter, and educator, Dr. Anthony D.J. Branker. Afterward, please join in a celebration of Bloomingdale's 57th birthday with a reception featuring wonderful music and light refreshments.

Faculty Concert: Celebrating Jack Beeson

Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Marc Peloquin, piano

Christine Browning, soprano

A special 100th anniversary celebration of American composer Jack Beeson.

Faculty Concert: Musical Portraits

Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Weiwei Zhang, piano

Olga Gurevich, piano

This program highlights the piano in imaginative and scintillating works by such composers as Debussy, Prokofiev, Ravel, and Tan Dun.

Holiday Concert

Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Join us as we celebrate the holiday season with a concert featuring faculty and students in music of the season. A festive treat to spice up your December!

For the Love of...

Friday, February 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Christine Browning, soprano

A program of vocal works featuring guest tenor Christopher Trapani and members of the BSM Broadway Ensemble. Music from various operas and Broadway musicals that explore love in all shapes, sizes, and circumstances.

The Piano Music of Ed Bland

Friday, February 18 at 7:00 PM

Judith Olson, piano

In honor of Black History Month, Judith Olson performs works by African-American composer Ed Bland (1926-2013), with whom she worked for many years.

Elegance and Exuberance

Friday, March 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Roberto Hidalgo, piano

Theresa Salomon, violin

Music of elegance and exuberance is celebrated in this program of music for violin and piano by Mozart and Franck.

The Japanese Koto and the Music of Yumi Kurosawa

Friday, March 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Eric Phinney, tabla

Naho Parrini, violin

Yumi Kurosawa, a master of the 21 string koto, Japan's national instrument, will be joined by BSM faculty members Eric Phinney and Naho Parrini, in a program featuring her innovative compositions for koto, tabla, and violin.

Dance in the Light

Friday, April 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Margalit Cantor, Baroque cello

A program of sonorous joy featuring some of the most charming and popular Baroque music ever written, performed on period instruments by the Dorian Baroque ensemble.

Music for Guitar & Piano: Bach | Carulli | Cordero

Friday, April 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM

José Maldonado, guitar

Tim McCullough, piano

An evocative program of duets for guitar and piano featuring the music of Bach, Ferdinando Carulli, and Ernesto Cordero.

Trios in Technicolor

Friday, May 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Molly Aronson, cello

Olga Gurevich, piano

Claudia Schaer, violin

Trios in Technicolor will allow audiences to enjoy the rich range of hues produced by the violin, cello, and piano, featuring works that directly draw inspiration from the color palette.

Starmaker Machinery III: The Illogical Mixtape

Friday, May 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Mark Mollica, electric guitar

This concert will feature jazz faculty Mark Mollica's arrangements of familiar tunes put into the capable hands of his band of improvisers.

These concerts are part of Bloomingdale School of Music's 50-year commitment to cultivating a sense of unification and equality in their community and providing access to high quality music with its highly accomplished faculty performing. "Our faculty are excited to be back and perform for a live audience again. The last year has been difficult for professional performing artists in the NYC area and we are thrilled to be able to present such talented artists from our own school," says Executive Director, Erika Atkins. "This series offers our neighborhood as well as the school community the opportunity to experience professional performances in the intimate setting of Bloomingdale's David Greer Concert Hall - for no cost."

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/