Bloomingdale School Of Music Awarded $300,000 In Funding From The Bay And Paul Foundations

This funding will provide dedicated support for implementing Bloomingdale's strategic planning over the next three years.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Bloomingdale School of Music has been awarded a grant from the Bay and Paul Foundations in the amount of $300,000.

This funding will provide dedicated support for implementing Bloomingdale's strategic planning over the next three years, and will provide additional support for fundraising, operations, HR, capital, and marketing initiatives through 2025.

This grant follows a previous three-year, $350,000 grant that the Bay and Paul Foundations made to the School in 2020, which for the first year supported preparation for and development of a Strategic Plan, ROADMAP 2027, for the second two years supported the subsequent implementation of the Plan.

"As we approach Bloomingdale's 60th anniversary, our goal is to ensure a strong infrastructure so that we can continue providing high-quality and accessible music education for another 60 years to come," said Erika Atkins, Executive Director of Bloomingdale School of Music. "The support we've received from Bay and Paul is critical to both this turning point for the organization and making our strategic vision plan, ROADMAP 2027, a success."

Bay and Paul's vision is of vibrant communities whose skillful collaborations assure just and ecologically robust outcomes for present and future generations. Their mission is to foster and accelerate initiatives that prepare agents of change working to strengthen our social compact and develop authentic solutions to the challenges of this pivotal century. As a learning community they value patience, humility, listening for understanding, collaboration, and - above all - the courage to engage with an abundance of compelling opportunities.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org




