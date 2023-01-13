Bloomingdale School Of Music Announces Upcoming Adult Class Offerings And Adult Sharing Hour & Mixer

Bloomingdale School of Music announces Adult Sharing Hour & Mixer, welcoming adults interested in taking private music lessons or group classes to attend an adult student recital followed by a reception with wine and light bites on Thursday, January 26 at 7pm at the school's David Greer Concert Hall at 323 W. 108th Street, NYC.

The mixer is a chance for adult students, staff, and faculty to mingle, learn about upcoming class offerings, and get to know more of the Bloomingdale community. For more information and to RSVP, visit eventbrite.com/e/adult-student-sharing-hour-tickets-512024508087.

In our fast-paced, often stressful world, taking time to unwind and be creative in a relaxed and supportive environment can make all the difference. Make a change this new year by studying an instrument or taking vocal lessons and reap the benefits of music making in 2023 - either for the first time, or for the first time in a long time.

Adults can take private lessons both in person and online, or choose from group classes and ensembles for a variety of instruments and styles. Even music lovers who don't play an instrument can enjoy participating in our music appreciation lecture series.

Upcoming classes include:

Adult Community Choir | Thursdays at 7pm beginning February 9, 2023 | Tuition: $459

bsmny.org/class/adults/adult-community-choir-spring-22

Adult students will come together weekly to celebrate using their voices in unison and in harmony. Students do not need previous singing experience, all are welcome in this interactive group.

Adult Guitar Ensemble | Mondays at 7:45pm beginning February 6, 2023 | Tuition: $459

bsmny.org/class/adults/adult-guitar-ensemble-spring

The adult guitar ensemble explores a wide range of music genres from classical to folkloric music arranged for the classical guitar.

Adult Jazz Ensemble | Wednesdays at 6pm beginning February 8, 2023 | Tuition: $459

bsmny.org/class/adults/adult-jazz-ensemble-spring-23

The jazz ensemble is a place where students can explore music in the jazz tradition, particularly bebop, post-bop, Latin, and Brazilian styles. Students will learn improvisation through the study and performance of jazz and blues. All instruments are welcome. At least one year of instrumental study and the ability to read music are prerequisites.

Flute Choir | Mondays at 6pm beginning February 6, 2023 | Tuition: $459

bsmny.org/class/adults/flute-choir-spring-22

Join this welcoming, fun, and supportive ensemble of flutists! Weekly practice together gives flutists of all ages the chance to explore flute ensemble repertoire. Flute Choir is an online-only class

Introduction to Guitar: Adults | Thursdays at 7pm beginning February 9, 2023 | Tuition: $714

bsmny.org/class/adults/intro-to-guitar-adults-spring-22

This class is designed to be a completely pressure free, fun and relaxed atmosphere for adult guitar enthusiasts.

Introduction to Piano: Adults | Tuesdays at 7:30pm beginning February 7, 2023 | Tuition: $714

bsmny.org/class/adults/intro-to-piano-adults-spring-22

This class is designed to be a completely pressure free, fun and relaxed atmosphere for adults who are interested in learning to play the piano for the first time.

Introduction to Singing: Adults | Tuesdays at 1:30pm beginning February 7, 2023 | Tuition: $714

bsmny.org/class/adults/introduction-to-singing-spring-22

Find your voice in a pressure free, fun and relaxed atmosphere in the company of other adults.

Music Appreciation Series | Thursdays at 7pm | 3-Week Sessions beginning March 2, March 30, and May 4, 2023 | Tuition: $168

bsmny.org/class/adults/music-appreciation-series-spring-22

Bloomingdale Resident Teaching Artist, Marc Peloquin, leads a series of 4-week music courses designed to give students a basic understanding of music and inspire an appreciation for music through a variety of musical styles.

Music Theory for Adults: Level 1 | Tuesdays at 7pm beginning February 7, 2023 | Tuition: $340

bsmny.org/class/adults/music-theory-level-1-for-adults-spring-22

Music Theory is a hands-on investigation of the fabric of music, leading to greater musical fluency and a deeper appreciation of its inner structure. No prior theory experience necessary.

Online Adult Jazz Ensemble | Tuesdays at 5:30pm beginning February 7, 2023 | Tuition: $459

bsmny.org/class/adults/adult-jazz-ensemble-online-spring-23

The jazz ensemble is a place where students can explore music in the jazz tradition, particularly bebop, post-bop, Latin, and Brazilian styles. Students will learn improvisation through the study and performance of jazz and blues. All instruments are welcome. At least one year of instrumental study and the ability to read music are prerequisites. Adult Jazz Ensemble is an online-only class.

Rhythm Workshop | Second Saturday of the Month at 2pm beginning February 22, 2023 | Tuition: $200

bsmny.org/class/adults/rhythm-workshop-spring-23

Students will gain a worldview of rhythm, percussion, timing, and musical approaches coming from the drum perspective, but invaluable to all musicians. Following chronologically from the earliest West African, Afro Cuban, Afro Brazilian, into modern jazz, swing, and even exploring odd meter and metric modulation techniques.

Season Ticket | Tuition: $708

bsmny.org/class/adults/season-ticket

A Season Ticket allows you to purchase a package of 60-minute lessons (minimum of 6) per semester arranged around your schedule. Once registered, simply schedule your lessons directly with your instructor and complete your lessons before the end of the semester. Sensible, simple, and convenient, a Season Ticket gives busy people the flexibility they need and the lessons they want.

Students at Bloomingdale have access to a welcoming community with opportunities to perform and socialize at free concerts and events throughout the year.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org.