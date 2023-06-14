Blog: Take the Plunge. You Won't Regret It.

Certificate Program–2 years: Acting alum Max Cattana discusses how he enjoyed the program from an international perspective.

A transcript of Max's video testimonial can be found below.

Atlantic's Certificate Program–2 years: Acting is a two year full-time course empowering aspiring acting professionals with technical, creative, personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors. The curriculum includes instruction in a disciplined approach to script analysis, working truthfully moment-to-moment, and bringing these competencies together in performance of the material.

Video Testimonial Transcript:

Hello! My name's Max Cattana, I'm an Aussie actor based in Brooklyn, New York and a graduate of the Atlantic theater school in 2022.

To speak to my experience at the Atlantic Theater school is to talk about a truly life changing event in my life. It changed my life forever. Full stop. Artistically, personally, everything. To be able to work with some of the best directors in the world, the writers, the best actors, are your peers. And then to do that along some of the best teachers in the world- its truly unbelievable.

And from where I came from, Bondi Beach, schlepping it around the shores of Sydney to come here to New York City and be immersed in this theater scene and this creative scene over here changed my life. Really did. I mean that, truly.

And for all you international people deciding, thinking whether or whether not to join- Do it. Take the plunge. You won't regret it. I didn't.

Come cut your teeth at the best place in the world to learn theater: the Atlantic Theater school.

God bless and have a beautiful day.

Max Cattana

Max Cattana is an Actor. A blonde-haired beach boy, Max hails from Sydney's Bondi Beach. His roles in his most recent award-winning films, Midnight Cannoli (2022) & Box Boy (2022) explore the sensitive & reckless navigation of early adulthood. Recently, Max starred in the first development of the new play, Chasing Cowboys by Megan Stratton at the Actors Studio. Max received his training at the Atlantic Theater Company & has worked at the Actors Studio in New York City.