Black Man Films' SPEAK UP BROTHA! Wins Grand Jury Prize at Dances with Films:LA

Black Man Films' latest narrative short, Click Here took home the Grand Jury Prize at the 26th Annual Dances with Films:LA, held at the TCL Chinese Theatres. Founded by Roderick Lawrence (Ike Turner in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical), who wrote and stars in the film, and Salma Qarnain (Mrs. Biology-Kumar in Life of Pi), Black Man Films elevates Black and Brown voices through powerful, authentic storytelling. Their first short, "Silent Partner," qualified for the Oscars and the feature version is set to shoot this winter.

"Speak Up Brotha!" made its world premiere at the Oscar-qualifying Cleveland International Film Festival; its Southern premiere at the Oscar-qualifying American Black Film Festival (ABFF); its West Coast premiere at the prestigious Dances with Films:LA at the TCL Chinese Theatres; and is now set to make its Northeastern premiere at the Oscar-qualifying Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival (MVAAFF) and its Atlanta premiere at the Oscar-qualifying BronzeLens Film Festival, where Lawrence won BEST ACTOR for "Silent Partner" in 2022.

Written by and starring Roderick Lawrence and featuring Terrence "T.C." Carson (2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominee, "Living Single"), "Speak Up Brotha!" is an ode to Black romance films of the 90s like "Love Jones" and "Poetic Justice." It offers a refreshing perspective on Black love and relationships by uniquely melding narrative storytelling with spoken word. "Speak Up Brotha!" was directed by Wes Andre Goodrich ("Palm Sunday"); co-written by renowned spoken word artist Obbie West and James J. Johnson ("Silent Partner"); lensed by Nona Catusanu ("The Snakes" HBO short film; "The Booze, Bets and Sex that Built America"); and produced by Salma Qarnain ("Silent Partner," Black Man Films; Broadway's LIFE OF PI) in association with EPs Ron Gillyard and Will Campbell (Quantasy Studios) and with Emmy Award Winner Dario Harris ("The Girl in Apartment 15") co-producing.

Roderick Lawrence is a highly-acclaimed actor and the Co-Founder of Black Man Films. He is a 2022 BronzeLens Film Festival BEST ACTOR recipient (Oscar-qualifying) and a 2020 AUDELCO nominee. His credits include Simba in Disney's THE LION KING National Tour, Ramses in the Broadway-bound THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, Othello in John Leguizamo's OTHELLO: THE REMIX, Floyd Barton in August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS, and Jesus in GODSPELL. He is currently starring as Ike Turner in the National Tour of Broadway's TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL.

During the pandemic, Roderick created, starred in, and produced the multi-award-winning narrative short, SILENT PARTNER, which garnered 21 festival acceptances (4 Oscar qualifiers; 8 awards and nominations), was a finalist in the HBO MAX Latino Short Film Competition, and qualified for the 2023 Oscars. Most recently, he wrote, starred in, and produced the narrative short SPEAK UP BROTHA!, which premiered at the Oscar-qualifying Cleveland International Film Festival and is currently on the festival circuit (4 Oscar qualifiers; 9 official selections to date; Grand Jury Prize recipient at DWF:LA).

Roderick trained at and received his B.M. in Music Theatre at one of the top five music theatre conservatory programs in the country, Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music.

Salma Qarnain is a Pakistani-American and the Co-Founder of Black Man Films. She is a dynamic, interdisciplinary leader and storyteller with executive-level P&L experience across Aerospace, Internet, Media & Entertainment, and Education.

As a producer, Salma led SILENT PARTNER (21 festival acceptances incl. 4 Oscar qualifiers; 8 awards and nominations; finalist in the HBO MAX Latino Short Film Competition; 2023 Oscar contender) and SPEAK UP BROTHA! (4 Oscar qualifiers; 9 official selections to date; Grand Jury Prize recipient at DWF:LA) from inception to launch. She previously led DC's premier physical theater, Synetic, to national acclaim, producing over 20 productions and earning 30 Helen Hayes Nominations and 9 Awards.

As an actor, she has performed across TV, film, and theater, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-West-End productions. She is a two-time Helen Hayes Award recipient, an AUDELCO nominee, has collaborated on 20+ developmental workshops and readings of new plays and musicals, and most recently starred in Broadway's LIFE OF PI as Mrs. Biology-Kumar/Zaida Khan. Member SAG•AFTRA, AEA and Equity (UK).

Salma holds a B.S. from Stanford, an S.M. from MIT, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in organizational behavior at IE Business School.

Ron Gillyard is a trusted marketing and media executive who has advanced the initiatives of companies and individuals in the technology, marketing, and entertainment industries for over 25 years. Gillyard is a partner and Chief Growth Officer of Quantasy + Associates [Q+A], an award-winning full-service marketing agency. An intuitive strategist, Gillyard has been able to consistently drive revenue growth, market penetration, and creative development for his clients.

Gillyard served as co-producer of the award-winning documentary "Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back." He executive produced the Peabody Award-winning, Emmy-nominated documentary, "Mr. Soul." Additionally, Gillyard has also had the pleasure of producing the award-winning Broadway-bound musical, BORN FOR THIS and will be bringing the play, SIDNEY, based on the life of Sidney Poitier, to the stage.

Gillyard enjoyed a remarkable career in the music and entertainment industry serving as head of multiple record labels and working with such artists as Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Bebe and Cece Winans, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Will Smith, and Alicia Keys. Gillyard earned Grammy award for his work as a producer. Gillyard serves on the board of the Center Theater Group LA and the advisory board of the Boston Arts Academy.

For more information and updates on "Speak Up Brotha!," visit Click Here and follow on Instagram at @speakupbrothafilm.