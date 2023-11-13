Billy Porter Joins DANCING WITH THE STARS As Guest Judge Tomorrow

The episode will air on TUESDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST) on ABC and Disney+.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

Billy Porter Joins DANCING WITH THE STARS As Guest Judge Tomorrow

Billy Porter will serve as a guest judge on tomorrow's Whitney Houston-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars.

The seven remaining couples are “Saving All Their Love” for the ballroom floor as they dance to hit songs from one of the bestselling music artists of all time.

Feel the heat with somebody tomorrow, Tuesday, November 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

Porter has previously opened up about wanting to be the "Male Whitney Houston" while growing up. The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner fulfilled part of that wish while starring in the 2021 Cinderella film, playing "Fab G," based off of Houston's rendition of the Fairy Godmother in the 1997 film version.

“The estate of Whitney E. Houston and her family are honored that ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is dedicating an episode of her signature songs for the show,” said Pat Houston, executor of the estate of Whitney E. Houston. “Whitney was a fan of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and she would be proud of this recognition.”

Remaining contestants on this season of Dancing With the Stars include Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Jason Mraz, Alyson Hannigan, Barry Williams, Harry Jowsey, and Xochitl Gomez. Madix recently shared how her Broadway dreams led her to Bravo's Vanderpump Rules before competing on the show.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.



RELATED STORIES

1
THE LION KING Celebrates 26th Anniversary on Broadway Photo
THE LION KING Celebrates 26th Anniversary on Broadway

The Lion King celebrates its 26th anniversary on Broadway today, Monday, November 13th.  

2
SIX Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 8, 2024 Photo
SIX Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 8, 2024

A new block of tickets has just been released for Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's Tony Award-winning global smash hit musical SIX, and tickets are now available through September 8, 2024.

3
HERE LIES LOVE Tries Hard, But Still Fails To Find Its Broadway Audience Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Tries Hard, But Still Fails To Find Its Broadway Audience

This week we learned the last Broadway performance of Here Lies Love would take place on November 26. To some, it seemed rather shocking that a show that took so long to get here would run for so short a time.

4
Bonnie Milligan Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical HELEN Photo
Bonnie Milligan Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical HELEN

Bonnie Milligan will lead two private industry readings (by invitation only) of Helen, a new musical, with book, lyrics, and music by Joe Maloney.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

'A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special' Launches This Month'A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special' Launches This Month
Texas Tribute to Randy Travis Announces Additional Guest ArtistsTexas Tribute to Randy Travis Announces Additional Guest Artists
Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates; 'My Life on the PTSD List' Launches In 2024Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates; 'My Life on the PTSD List' Launches In 2024
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' to Kick Off in February 2024Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' to Kick Off in February 2024

Videos

Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! Video
Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP!
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You