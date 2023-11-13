Billy Porter Joins DANCING WITH THE STARS As Guest Judge Tomorrow

Billy Porter will serve as a guest judge on tomorrow's Whitney Houston-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars.

The seven remaining couples are “Saving All Their Love” for the ballroom floor as they dance to hit songs from one of the bestselling music artists of all time.

Feel the heat with somebody tomorrow, Tuesday, November 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

Porter has previously opened up about wanting to be the "Male Whitney Houston" while growing up. The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner fulfilled part of that wish while starring in the 2021 Cinderella film, playing "Fab G," based off of Houston's rendition of the Fairy Godmother in the 1997 film version.

“The estate of Whitney E. Houston and her family are honored that ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is dedicating an episode of her signature songs for the show,” said Pat Houston, executor of the estate of Whitney E. Houston. “Whitney was a fan of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and she would be proud of this recognition.”

Remaining contestants on this season of Dancing With the Stars include Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Jason Mraz, Alyson Hannigan, Barry Williams, Harry Jowsey, and Xochitl Gomez. Madix recently shared how her Broadway dreams led her to Bravo's Vanderpump Rules before competing on the show.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.