Billy Porter is Considering Launching a Fashion Line

Billy Porter has made a name for himself as a fashion icon, appearing on red carpets in unique and over-the-top looks that have made headlines. Now, the actor has revealed that he is considering launching his own fashion line, according to PEOPLE.

"I'm working on figuring out what a fashion line would look like," Porter said. "I'm not sure if it will be clothing or accessories."

While there are no exact details on where or when this line would drop, Porter said, "I'm not sure, but it's on my brain."

Read more on PEOPLE.

Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose.

He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.





