Billy Porter Will Perform at the 2023 DKMS Annual Gala

DKMS, a global leader in the fight against blood cancer, will further its mission with a black-tie gala on Thursday, October 19th at New York's Cipriani Wall Street. The 17th annual event will honor Sue Nabi, Chief Executive Officer Coty, for her dedication and advocacy for DKMS's mission. After cocktails and red-carpet arrivals, the gala will include entertainment from the New York City Gospel Choir and award-winning artist Billy Porter, as well as an auction led by Mario Cantone.

The event will raise crucial funds to support DKMS's global lifesaving work. DKMS has registered more than 12 million stem cell donors worldwide. Over 110,000 of those have provided a blood cancer or blood disorder patient with a second chance at life. DKMS is also committed to providing treatment for patients in developing countries and regions, such as India and Africa. Last year's DKMS New York gala raised a record $5.3 million.

The gala will also feature the special moment where Miley, a 14-year-old blood cancer survivor from Oklahoma, will meet Kayla, her lifesaving donor, for the first time on stage.

To purchase tickets, visit: www.DKMS.org/gala

Katharina Harf, Chairman, DKMS Global, said, “The funds we raise enable us to give patients with blood cancer a second chance at life. DKMS will always be committed to continuing its mission to help as many patients as possible around the world.”

Honoree Sue Nabi, CEO of Coty, said, “Coty's long-term partnership with DKMS symbolizes our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of science and innovation. At Coty, we believe in offering new, innovative, and simply better versions of beauty, empowering individuals to be fearlessly kind to themselves, to others, and to the world.”

Gala leadership includes Event Chairs Olivier Goudet, JAB Managing Partner & CEO, and Valérie Goudet; Honorary Chairs Peter Harf, Victoria von Wulffen, and Katharina Harf; Benefit Committee members Anne & Tony Goldring, Jaime King, Coco Rocha & James Conran, Vera Wang, Vanessa von Bismark & Maximilian Weiner.

This past May, DKMS hosted a star-studded gala at London's Natural History Museum, raising the equivalent of $1.9 million (US) for its ongoing, lifesaving work. Chaired by Katharina Harf, the event featured host and British comedian/TV personality David Walliams, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Olympic Gold Medalist Tom Daley, and Lord Harry Dalmeny, Sotheby's Chairman, UK and Ireland. In one of the evening's highlights, 11-year-old James Benzel of Wisconsin met his lifesaving donor, Police Constable Luke Bugdol for the first time. Watch more HERE.