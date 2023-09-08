Billy Porter Will Headline Fundraiser For Stonewall National Museum

A special Back to the Drive fundraiser for Stonewall National Museum will be headlined by Grammy, Emmy and two-time Tony Award winner Billy Porter. Filled with music, dancing, an open bar and nonstop food, this fun, feel-good and glittery event will be held at The Venue, 2345 Wilton Drive in Wilton Manors, from 6 to 9 pm on Thursday, September 21.

Tickets start at $200 per person and are available for purchase online at Click Here.

“All profit from this memorable event will support the Stonewall National Education Program (SNEP), which ensures our most marginalized students have a safe and welcoming school environment, and that our history and culture are taught,” says Kesten. “When books and education are under threat in a growing number of states and regions across the USA and with Black and LGBTQIA+ history and culture under specific attack—including right here in Florida!—who is better to stand up and call it out than the always brilliant and ever brave Billy Porter.”

Sponsors for Back to the Drive with BILLY PORTER include AFT, Comcast, NEA, NSU Florida, OutClique, and The Windhover Foundation.

About Billy Porter:

Billy Porter is a GRAMMY, Emmy, and 2X Tony Award winner. He began his career in 1997 with his self-titled debut album that included the top 10 single Bubbling Under, and the ballad Love is On the Way, which was featured in the hit film First Wives Club. A theater veteran (Miss Saigon, Angels in America, Grease) who won his first Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Musical in 2013 for Kinky Boots (for which he also won a Grammy) and picked up his second Tony Award as producer of Strange Loop (2022). Three years earlier, Porter won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Pose, making history as the first openly gay man to do so. He also starred as Fab G, the “Fairy Godmuva” in the 2021 remake of Cinderella, the same year he published his memoir, Unprotected. In 2022, Porter made his directorial film debut with the highly acclaimed Anything's Possible. For more information, please visit https://www.theebillyporter.com.

About Stonewall National Museum & Archives:

The Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library (SNMAL) is one of the largest gay archives and libraries in the United States, turning 50 years old this year. Although not directly connected to the Stonewall Riots in New York in 1969, SNMAL is a Florida nonprofit charitable organization that presents an ongoing 12-month schedule of exhibitions on LGBTQIA+ themes and public programs, including author presentations, films, panel discussions, and collaborative events, both at its museum and library in South Florida and in cities across the United States. In addition, it is a safe, welcoming place that inspires and promotes understanding through collecting, preserving and sharing the proud culture of lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people of all stories, and their significant role in American society. For more information, please call 954.763.8565 or visit https://stonewall-museum.org.