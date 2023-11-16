Billy Porter & Luke Evans Drama OUR SON Sets Theatrical & VOD Release

The picture is set to debut in theaters and VOD services.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Billy Porter & Luke Evans Drama OUR SON Sets Theatrical & VOD Release

Our Son, a new film starring Billy Porter and Luke Evans, will be released in theaters on December 8. The feature is set to hit VOD serices on December 15.

The cast also includes Andrew Rannells, Isaac Powell, Phylicia Rashad, and Robin Weigert.

Nicky (Luke Evans), a book publisher devoted to his work, lives with his husband Gabriel (Billy Porter), a former actor and stay-at-home dad, and their eight year-old son, Owen.  Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything.  

Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.

Bill Oliver directed the film and co-wrote with Peter Nickowitz. It is produced by Fernando Loureiro and Eric Binns.



