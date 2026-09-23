Bijayini Satpathy to Perform TRIKĀYĀ at Asia Society in November

Asia Society will present two Gender in Motion events featuring acclaimed Odissi dancer Bijayini Satpathy on November 4 and 5 in New York City.

Satpathy will first join Cambodian classical dancer Sophiline Cheam-Shapiro for Meet the Artist | Gender in Motion: Bijayini Satpathy in Conversation on Wednesday, November 4.

Titled Embodying Identities in Asian Dance Forms, the talk and demonstration will explore how gender is embedded in the movement vocabularies of Asian classical dance traditions.

On Thursday, November 5, Satpathy will perform Trikāyā, a 60-minute solo Odissi work accompanied by live music.

Drawing from the ancient Sanskrit epic the Mahabharata, Trikāyā explores the story of Brihannala, the identity assumed by the archer Arjuna during the final year of his exile.

After being cursed by the celestial nymph Urvashi, Arjuna takes on a transgender form and becomes a dance instructor to Princess Uttara. The work moves through Arjuna’s preparation for battle, Urvashi’s curse following his rejection of her and Brihannala’s final dance before returning to the battlefield as Arjuna.

Through the narrative, Trikāyā examines transformation, embodiment and the fluidity of identity. Mythology becomes a means of considering identity, desire and vulnerability within the gendered movement vocabulary of Odissi.

The dance form was shaped by both feminine performance histories and male artistic lineages. Satpathy’s work considers how its inherited vocabulary can express identities beyond fixed binaries.

Satpathy conceived and choreographed Trikāyā and performs the solo. Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy composed the music.

Embodying Identities in Asian Dance Forms will take place Wednesday, November 4 from 6:30–8 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the general public and $20 for Asia Society members.

Trikāyā will be performed Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will run 60 minutes without an intermission. Tickets are $50 for the general public and $35 for members.

Students and seniors may use the code SENSTU for a $5 discount on either event. Both programs will take place at Asia Society, located at 725 Park Avenue at 70th Street in New York City. Tickets and additional information are available at AsiaSociety.org/NY.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 02 Hrs 04 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming