Big Sandy And His Fly-Rite Boys Bring Back Neo-Rockabilly To Helsinki Hudson

Celebrating over a quarter-century of music-making, Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys bring their swinging brand of neo-rockabilly back to Club Helsinki Hudson on Friday, November 8, at 9pm.

Led from the beginning by Robert Williams, aka Big Sandy, the Fly-Rite Boys have expanded its musical scope over the last three decades from its roots in rockabilly - which garnered them a place in the Rockabilly Hall of Fame - to incorporate a wide range of pre- and early-rock 'n' roll influences, including Western swing, honkytonk, doo-wop, and country boogie.

Hearing Big Sandy instantly puts a listener in mind of early greats like Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Buck Owens, Chuck Berry, and, of course, Elvis Presley.

Over the last three decades, Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys have kept up a constant cycle of traveling back and forth across the lower 48, then traveling to Europe and beyond, spreading the gospel of old-fashioned American rockabilly. They bring with them a brand of American music that has earned them an induction into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, several national television appearances, guest spots on The Grand Ole Opry, and a slew of adoring fans.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





