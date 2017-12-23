Bid Today for Tickets to SNL and a Meet & Greet with Aidy Bryant!

'Tis the season to change the world!

Bid to win 2 tickets to a live taping of Saturday Night Live in the spring of 2018 and a meet SNL star Aidy Bryant!

Aidy Bryant is an American actress and comedian, best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, beginning in season 38. Her celebrity impressions on SNL include Adele, Candy Crowley, Kim Davis, Manny Pacquiao, Meghan Trainor, Rebel Wilson, Wynonna Judd, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and James Corden. Recently, Aidy starred in The Big Sick along side Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon which received universal acclaim.

Donated by: Aidy Bryant

Click here to bid today!

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Mar 20, 2018 to Jun 21, 2018

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: A few minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Lot #1409829

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.

Click here to bid today!

Related Articles