Betty Buckley, Lea Salonga, Stephanie J. Block and More Join NF Hope Concert 2021

The NF Hope Concert Livestream returns for its second edition, Sunday, May 2 at 7 p.m. EST.

Benefit organizer Jeff Leibow, who originated the role of Nick Massi in "Jersey Boys" in Las Vegas, will bring together an all-star Broadway cast to raise funds and awareness for the Neurofibromatosis Network, a national non-profit dedicated to families and individuals suffering from Neurofibromatosis (NF). The NF Hope Concert Live Stream is presented by SpringWorks Therapeutics.

The NF Hope Concert Live Stream - 2nd Edition will feature performances from Tony-winners Betty Buckley, Lea Salonga, and Stephanie J Block, along with Sebastian Arcelus, Derrick Baskin, Adam Jacobs, Aisha Jackson, and The Four C Notes.

Neurofibromatosis (NF) is a genetic disorder of the nervous system characterized by tumors that can grow on any nerve in the body without warning. Leibow's young daughter, Emma, was diagnosed with this condition in 2010 when she was just nine months old. As Leibow and his wife, Melody, learned more about the disorder's devastating effects, they conceived the idea for the concert with the realization that they had an obligation to both their family and the 128,000 people living with NF to educate others about the disorder. Although NF is a common genetic disorder, most people are not aware that one in 2,500 people are born with it making it more common than cystic fibrosis, hereditary muscular dystrophy, Huntington's Disease and Tay Sachs combined.

"This year, the NF Hope Concert is celebrating ten years raising awareness for Neurofibromatosis and supporting NF Network's invaluable programs," Leibow said. "In 2020, as we presented our tenth annual event in Las Vegas, we exceeded $1,000,000 raised for the cause. Now, we set our sights on the next milestone."

"The NF Hope Concerts have been success in good part due to the generosity of the performers, most of whom come from the Broadway community, who share their talents for this incredible personal cause," Leibow continued. As thank you to them, Leibow will be contributing a portion of the proceeds to The Actors Fund COVID Relief Fund in support of the countless performers who have suffered through this pandemic. 7% of all proceeds up to a max of $5,000 will be contributed to The Actors Fund.

The benefit will also feature a COVID-friendly silent auction of items including vacation rentals, private virtual concerts and more. Access to the silent auction will open April 30 with registration being available now via http://nfhopelive21.givesmart.com. The auction will remain open for bids through Friday, May 7th.

For more information on NF Hope, visit www.nfhope.org.