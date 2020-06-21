Bette Midler, Laura Linney, Alex Newell, Katharine McPhee, and More Set For AIDS Walk: Live From Home

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

AIDS Walk New York and AIDS Walk San Francisco are coming together for the first time to present "AIDS Walk: Live From Home."

The 90-minute virtual event will feature appearances and performances by Bette Midler, Gloria Estefan, Matt Bomer, Vanessa Williams, Laura Linney, Alan Cumming, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, and "Queer Eye" stars Tan France, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown.

The lineup also includes "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Nina West, Jackie Cox, Latrice Royale, Chi Chi DeVayne, The Vixen and Ginger Minj, along with judge Ross Mathews.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 19!

Learn more at https://ny.aidswalk.net/ and check out the official announcement video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You