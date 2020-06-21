Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Bette Midler, Laura Linney, Alex Newell, Katharine McPhee, and More Set For AIDS Walk: Live From Home
AIDS Walk New York and AIDS Walk San Francisco are coming together for the first time to present "AIDS Walk: Live From Home."
The 90-minute virtual event will feature appearances and performances by Bette Midler, Gloria Estefan, Matt Bomer, Vanessa Williams, Laura Linney, Alan Cumming, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, and "Queer Eye" stars Tan France, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown.
The lineup also includes "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Nina West, Jackie Cox, Latrice Royale, Chi Chi DeVayne, The Vixen and Ginger Minj, along with judge Ross Mathews.
The event will take place on Sunday, July 19!
Learn more at https://ny.aidswalk.net/ and check out the official announcement video below!
Photo Flash: See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in a First Look at HAMILTON on Disney+
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Update on Nick Cordero's Health and Celebrates Their First In-Person Visit
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero, as well as the good news that she is finally able to have in-person visits with... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Plans London Palladium Test In July To Prove Theatres Can Reopen
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning (19 June), composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he's going to run a reopening test ... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)
