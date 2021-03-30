Beth Leavel, Tony Yazbeck, Max Von Essen, Liz Callaway and More Star in Virtual BROADWAY BY THE YEAR

For the last twenty years, The Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, has celebrated the theater's most memorable songs of the past with the greatest musical talents of today. At the same time, audiences have been treated like insiders, getting fascinating stories and little-known factoids about their beloved musicals. And now, for the first time, the series is boldly going national with three exciting, new virtual concerts - April 26, May 10, and May 24. Each concert begins streaming at 7pm and will be available on The Town Hall website for 72 hours.

Rather than highlighting the music from a particular year on Broadway, the three new Broadway by the Year virtual concerts will take the series in a new and exciting direction by focusing on the years that Broadway composers and composing teams added to the glory of musical theater.

The line-up is as follows:

April 26 - BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE Cole Porter YEARS

Will include songs from such shows as Anything Goes, The Gay Divorce, Paris, and Kiss Me Kate and will feature Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani (Carousel), Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), 3x Drama Desk Award nominee Kenita Miller (Once On This Island), Danny Gardner (Radio City Summer Spectacular), Nicole Henry (international Jazz star), and Emily Larger (Billy Elliot).

May 10 - BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE KANDER & EBB YEARS

Will include songs from such shows as Chicago, Cabaret, Flora, The Red Menace, and Kiss of The Spiderwoman and will feature Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (Drowsy Chaperone), Olivier Award winner Ute Lemper (Chicago), Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town), Natascia Diaz (Sweet Charity), and Danny Gardner (Radio City Summer Spectacular).

May 24 - BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE Andrew Lloyd Webber YEARS

Will include songs from such shows as Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Cats, Sunset Boulevard, and Phantom of the Opera and will feature Tony Award nominee Max von Essen (An American In Paris), Tony Award Nominee Liz Callaway (Baby), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), Danny Gardner (Radio City Summer Spectacular), and Emily Larger (Billy Elliot).

Each video concert will be approximately 9-10 songs in length, performed by four stars, plus -- as is a feature of all Broadway by the Year concerts -- at least one additional dance number starring and choreographed by Danny Gardner.

The three virtual concerts will all be recorded live in each artist's home and put together with Scott Siegel's commentary and video direction and editing by JT Doran.

The ticket price for each concert is $30.00 per household or $75 for all three concerts. Each concert begins streaming at 7pm and will be available on The Town Hall website for 72 hours.

Presenting partners of Broadway By The Year, National and Virtual edition include: The Arden Theatre Company, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), Palace Theatre in Stamford, CT, and The Playhouse on Rodney Square.

For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call 800-982-2787.