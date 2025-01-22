Best Original Song Nominees Will Not Perform On 2025 Academy Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Despite the heavy presence of musicals this awards season, the 2025 Academy Awards will not feature performances from the Best Original Song nominees.

According to journalist Matt Belloni, this 2025 telecast will forego its usual tradition of featuring each of the nominated songs in short performances and will instead opt to spotlight the creative teams behind the songs.

In an email Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang told Academy members. “We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life...All of this, and more, will uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year’s nominees.”

A number of musicals are in consideration this awards season including the film adaptation of Wicked and the Spanish-language indie musical, Emilia Perez.

On Thursday, January 23, actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will reveal the 97th Oscars® nominations in all 23 Academy Award® categories.

Actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will reveal the 97th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories.

The nominees will be announced in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Thursday, Jan. 23, via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), NY and LA Switch pool ports and satellite downlink feed, national broadcast news programs, including ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and streaming on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

The first round of nominations will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Photo Credit: Netflix