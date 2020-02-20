Bernadette Peters, Sierra Boggess and More Join BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!; Complete Casting Announced

The 10th Annual BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! will take place on Monday, February 24 at the Edison Ballroom. Hosted by Broadway's Julie Halston (Tootsie, You Can't Take it With You, Sex and the City) and directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare), this year's gala event will honor multi-award winning Broadway producer Daryl Roth. Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayBeltsforPFF.org

BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! will feature performances by Sierra Boggess (School of Rock, It Shoulda Been You), Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister, Tony Award-Nominee for Broadway's The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), Robert Creighton (Frozen; Cagney, Fred Astaire Award-Winner), J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots, upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire), Stephanie Gibson (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ), Jason Gotay (Evita, upcoming Between the Lines), Lisa Howard (Escape to Margaritaville, It Shoulda Been You), Orfeh (Tony Award-nominee for Broadway's Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman), Tony Award-Winner Bernadette Peters (Hello Dolly!, Follies, A Little Night Music), and New York Yankees legend and Latin Grammy-nominee, Bernie Williams, whose father passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bernie Williams will perform with vocalist Hailey Nicole.

This year's event will honor acclaimed producer Daryl Roth, whose work includes 7 Pulitzer Prize-winning plays, 12 Tony Awards and over 120 productions on and off-Broadway. Roth will be presented with the Ralph Howard Legacy Award for her unwavering support of the PFF and BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! This award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the pulmonary fibrosis community and embody Howard's mission of fostering and supporting talent through mentorship, opportunity, and education.

The glittering event raises money to fight pulmonary fibrosis (PF), a deadly and complex disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. PF affects 200,000 Americans annually, and 50,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. In 2019, BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! raised more than $410,000. It is the largest single fundraiser for the Chicago-based Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

An annual sold-out event that is an exclusive New York musical theater experience, BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! features Broadway stars performing some of their favorite songs and original pieces. The benefit began as a tribute to Michael Kuchwara, Associated Press theater critic, who died suddenly of pulmonary fibrosis in 2010. Julie Halston, a founding partner of the event, is one of the PFF's leading advocates nationwide and shines as the evening's witty and dynamic host (Her Broadway credits include Tootsie, Hairspray, Gypsy, and You Can't Take It With You).

Ms. Halston's motivation for participating in BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! is very personal as her husband, New York newscaster Ralph Howard, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and received a life-extending lung transplant. Mr. Howard, a generous volunteer to both the PFF and many other organizations and lover of all things New York, succumbed to complications from the disease in August 2018.

BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! is directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern (Cagney) as Musical Director, Ed Windels as Music Coordinator, and Greg Santos as Stage Manager. The benefit is produced for the tenth straight year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), Julie Halston, and Ed Windels.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available and can be purchased at BroadwayBeltsForPFF.org. Tickets include a pre-event cocktail reception, elegant dinner, seating for the show, and admission to the after-party.

About the PFF:

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to mobilize people and resources to provide access to high-quality care and lead research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. For more information, visit PulmonaryFibrosis.org.

For more information about joining Broadway's best in supporting those with pulmonary fibrosis through a sponsorship or donation, please click HERE.

*Performers subject to change.

