Benj Pasek Will Chat with GAY LIKE ME Author Richie Jackson at Shakespeare & Co. West
Now available from Harper Collins is Richie Jackson's Gay Like Me- a poignant and urgent love letter to his son. In the new book, the award-winning Broadway, TV and film producer reflects on his experiences as a gay man in America and the progress and setbacks of the LGBTQ community over the last 50 years.
When Jackson's son born through surrogacy came out to him at age 15, the successful producer, now in his 50s, was compelled to reflect on his experiences and share his wisdom on life for LGBTQ Americans over the past half-century. Gay Like Me is a celebration of gay identity and parenting, and a powerful warning for his son, other gay men and the world. Jackson looks back at his own journey as a gay man coming of age through decades of political and cultural turmoil.
On March 11, Shakespeare & Co. West (2020 Broadway) will host a special event with Richie and Benj Pasek (Dear Evan Hansen, A Christmas Story) to discuss the new book. Click here to register today!
Click here to order Gay Like Me today.
Richie is an award-winning Broadway, television and film producer who most recently produced the Tony Award-nominated Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song on Broadway. He executive produced Showtime's Nurse Jackie (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for Best Comedy Series) for seven seasons and co-executive produced the film Shortbus, written and directed by John Cameron Mitchell. As an alumnus of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, he endowed a fellowship program, the Richie Jackson Artist Fellowship, at his alma mater in 2015 to assist graduates in the transition from academia to a lifelong career in the arts. He and his husband, Jordan Roth, were honored with the Trevor Project's 2016 Trevor Hero Award. They live in New York City with their two sons.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Mrs. Doubtfire's Rob McClure posted a teaser video on his Instagram of the first time the cast saw him in his prosthetics! Watch below to see the proc... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in the West End
Brand-new musical THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is now in previews at London's Dominion Theatre. Get a first look at the cast in action in the photographs below... (read more)
SIX Hits 100,000,000 Spotify and Apple Music Streams; Second Only to HAMILTON in Musical Theatre Genre
Producers of Six have revealed that it has been streamed 100,000,000 times on Spotify and Apple Music.... (read more)
Photo Coverage: WEST SIDE STORY Company Celebrates Opening Night!
The Broadway Theatre was the place to be last night as talents from stage and screen gathered to celebrate opening night of Tony Award winner Ivo van ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Take a Look at Beth Malone, David Aron Damane and More in THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN
Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown is currently playing at Abrons Arts Center, and will run through April 5!... (read more)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Composers Announce 'You Will Be Found' illustrated Book
Fans of the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen can now bring the show's anthem 'You Will Be Found' home in book form!... (read more)