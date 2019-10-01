Ben Platt Talks Becoming Best Friends with Beanie Feldstein at 14

Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein are Broadway's favorite best friends. The duo were even recently announced as co-stars in the multi-year film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along. Platt gave a touching tribute to Feldstein in Variety, and talked about how he and Feldstein became friends.

"We became instant best friends on the first day of freshman year, our shared seventh-period lunch setting us on a predestined path of lifelong love," said Platt.

Platt goes on to talk about Feldsetin's power, saying, "Beanie's power takes many forms: unending benevolence and warmth, undeniable charisma and effervescence, and the deepest possible well of compassion and empathy. Her power also lies in the stories she chooses to tell, searching for work that amplifies voices that deserve to be heard, most especially the vital voices of brilliant female filmmakers."

Platt finishes his tribute by saying, "To watch the world anticipate Beanie's climb to superstardom with the awe and excitement that I have always had watching my dearest friend is the ultimate gift. Beanie has always known exactly who she is and what she has to offer, as is reflected in her favorite mantra: "They either want the Bean, or they don't want the Bean." The fact is that we are all blessed to have the Bean, most especially me, and we can't wait to witness the Bean's meteoric rise."

Platt is best known for starring in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. He also starred in the first two Pitch Perfect movies. He will be seen next in Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix series The Politician.

Feldstein recently starred in Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, Booksmart. She also had roles in the comedy film Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising andin Greta Gerwig's comedy-drama film Lady Bird. In 2017 she joined the cast of Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, alongside Bette Midler.

Read the original article on Variety.





