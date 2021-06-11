Ben Platt Shares Acoustic Version of 'Imagine'

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning artist Ben Platt today released the acoustic version of his new single, "Imagine". "Imagine" is co-written by Platt along with Jon Bellion, Michael Pollack, Alexander Izquierdo, Jordan K. Johnson, and Stefan Johnson.

"Imagine" (Acoustic) is available everywhere via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Listen below!

Released last month, Platt's original version of "Imagine" has over 12 million global streams and recently debuted on the Hot AC Radio chart - available HERE; an official music video is streaming now at YouTube HERE. Produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and Jon Bellion - the superstar team behind such hits as Maroon 5's "Memories," Justin Bieber's "Holy," and "Prisoner" by Miley Cyrus Feat. Dua Lipa. "Imagine" was met by international applause from the likes of Rolling Stone, which raved, "The mid-tempo pop track, which is both tender and confident, serves as a tribute to everyday saviors - the people who lift others up in times of darkness," adding, "Its just-released music video - directed by Matty Peacock (Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez) - is quite literally uplifting." "Platt's stunning way with words comes across in every single lyric of this song," wrote EUPHORIA, while the UK's NME declared "Imagine" to be "a powerful electro-pop ballad," noting, "You don't put out a song with the same title as a John Lennon classic unless you're sure you've nailed the assignment."

Platt is celebrating with a series of high-profile TV appearances, including an interview (streaming now HERE) and performance of "Imagine" earlier this week on the Kelly Clarkson Show (streaming HERE). Next, Platt will visit The TODAY Show Summer Concert Series for an exclusive performance of "Imagine," airing Friday, August 13th (check local listings). In addition, Platt recently stopped by CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden for an interview (streaming HERE) and performance of "Imagine" (streaming HERE).

The winner of the 2017 Tony® Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen, Platt also received a GRAMMY® Award for his role on Atlantic's DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING and a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. Platt will reprise his role as Evan in the Dear Evan Hansen film, set for release on September 24th; watch the official trailer HERE.

Listen to the "Imagine" acoustic edition here: