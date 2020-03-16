Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin Will Host a Virtual Dance Party

Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact

Ben Platt took to twitter today to announce that he, along with Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin will be hosting a virtual dance party tomorrow 3 PM PST/6 PM EST.

Guys! We are hosting a #QuaranTunes Virtual Dance Party! Tomorrow 3 PM PST/6 PM EST! Info and links below- let's dance away the nerves together! @Noahegalvin @kathryng pic.twitter.com/ztqcgVJpDp - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) March 16, 2020

Ben Platt is best known for his Tony winning turn Dear Evan Hansen, Kathryn Gallagher for Jagged Little Pill, and Noah Galvin for The Real O'Neals and Dear Evan Hansen!

